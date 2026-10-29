Ladakh Proposes State Load Despatch Centre To Strengthen Power Management

Leh/Jammu, Oct 29: The Ladakh administration has proposed setting up a state load despatch centre to strengthen grid management, optimise power flows and ensure a reliable electricity supply across the Union Territory, officials said.

The proposal was discussed at a review meeting of the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD), chaired by Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, to assess the progress of power generation, transmission and distribution projects, renewable energy initiatives and measures to ensure year-round energy security.

"The proposed establishment of a state load despatch centre (SLDC) was also discussed, including the identification of a suitable location, institutional arrangements and the availability of qualified technical personnel", officials said.

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Stressing the need for year-round energy security, Kundra called for a comprehensive assessment of electricity demand and availability during summer and winter, taking into account seasonal hydropower generation, solar power availability, electricity procurement from external sources, power purchase agreements and the associated financial implications.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing and proposed hydropower and renewable energy projects, including the Takmachik project, Nimoo-Basgo and other key power generation initiatives.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to expedite the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), establish clear implementation timelines and strengthen project monitoring mechanisms to ensure timely execution and optimal utilisation of Ladakh's power generation potential. (Agencies)