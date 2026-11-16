Ladakh Power Development Department Reshuffles Nine Electrical Engineers
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: Following recent promotions and post mappings, the Power Development and New & Renewable Energy Department of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of nine electrical engineers across various divisions. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: Following recent promotions and post mappings, the Power Development and New & Renewable Energy Department of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of nine electrical engineers across various divisions.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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