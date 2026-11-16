Ladakh Power Development Department Promotes Eight Engineers On Ad Hoc Basis

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: The Power Development and New & Renewable Energy Department of Ladakh has announced temporary officiating promotions for eight engineers to maintain the smooth and effective functioning of the department.

Approved by the Lieutenant Governor on November 16, 2026, the order elevates four Assistant Engineers—Stanzin Delegs, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Jaffer, and Nissar Hussain—to Assistant Executive Engineers, while four Junior Engineers—Tashi Yangzom, Mohd Sadiq, Mustafa Kamal, and Shabeer Hussain—are promoted to Assistant Engineers.

See Order Copy Click Here......