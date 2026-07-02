Ladakh Police Deploy Sniffer Dogs To Guard Gateway Against Drug Trafficking

Drass, July 2: In a major step to tighten the anti-narcotics grid along one of Ladakh's key entry routes, District Police Drass has deployed trained K-9 sniffer dogs at Police Post Minamarg to intercept the movement of narcotic substances entering the Union Territory.

The specially trained sniffer dogs will assist police in screening vehicles, luggage and individuals during routine checking, significantly enhancing the force's ability to detect concealed narcotics and disrupt drug trafficking networks operating along the strategic corridor.

Police said the deployment forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen surveillance and prevent the inflow of narcotic substances into Ladakh through vulnerable transit routes.

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Officials maintained that advanced detection measures, coupled with intensified checking, will bolster enforcement efforts against drug smugglers and contribute to maintaining a drug-free society.

District Police Drass has appealed to commuters and members of the public to cooperate during security checks and screening, saying public support remains crucial in the fight against the narcotics trade. [KNT]