Ladakh Pashmina And Traditional Crafts Take Centre Stage At Lakmé Fashion Week In New Delhi

Srinagar, Oct 15: Showcasing Ladakh's rich cultural heritage and centuries-old artisanal traditions, a dedicated stall featuring the region's world-renowned Pashmina, traditional shawls, handwoven textiles, intricate embroidery and indigenous handicrafts has been set up at Lakmé Fashion Week, being held at The Taj, New Delhi, from October 13 to 18.

At the heart of Ladakh Pashmina lies the dedication, resilience and traditional knowledge of the Changthang community, whose pastoral way of life is closely intertwined with the high-altitude Changra goats that produce the exceptionally fine Pashmina fibre. Enduring the harsh climatic conditions of the Changthang plateau, the herders have preserved this unique tradition across generations, making Ladakh's Pashmina a symbol of their heritage, hard work and deep connection with the land.

Officials said the stall showcases exquisite Pashmina shawls, traditional textiles, intricate embroidery and other locally crafted products, reflecting the creativity and skills of Ladakh's artisans, weavers, spinners and women entrepreneurs. It highlights the journey of Pashmina from the high-altitude pastures of Changthang to finely crafted products that combine centuries-old traditions with contemporary design.

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A special highlight awaits on Sunday, when designers from Ladakh will present their collections on the fashion runway, featuring exquisite Pashmina creations, traditional embroidery and contemporary interpretations of Ladakh's indigenous textiles. The showcase will bring the region's distinctive cultural identity and craftsmanship into the national fashion spotlight.

The participation is an opportunity to celebrate not only Ladakh's exceptional products but also the people behind them-the Changthang herders, local artisans, skilled craftspeople and women-led Self-Help Groups whose dedication sustains these living traditions. By connecting local craftsmanship with the wider fashion industry, the initiative seeks to expand market opportunities, promote local enterprises and create sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative reflected the broader efforts of the UT Administration , Department of industries and commerce and taken under RAMP Scheme to strengthen Ladakh's handicrafts and handloom sector, support artisans and SHGs, upgrade traditional skills and provide locally made products with greater market visibility.

From the rugged pastures of Changthang to the fashion runway in New Delhi, Ladakh Pashmina carries the story of a unique landscape and the people whose dedication transforms its natural treasures into timeless works of art. Through this showcase, Ladakh's heritage, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit are reaching new audiences, reaffirming the value of preserving traditional skills while opening new avenues for growth.