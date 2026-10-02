Ladakh Municipal Electoral Roll revision begins

Tsewang Rigzin

Leh, Oct 1: Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, Yetindra M. Maralkar on Thursday held a meeting with concerned officials to review preparations for the revision of electoral rolls for Municipal Committees in Ladakh and later addressed the media along with Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sonam Chosjor.

Maralkar announced that the revision process has begun from October 1, with the draft electoral roll to be published on Monday, October 5.

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Sonam Chosjor said the period for filing claims and objections will be from October 5 to 15, while all claims and objections will be disposed of by October 21. The final electoral roll will be published on October 22.

Special camps will be held at all polling stations on October 10 and 11 to facilitate voter enrolment and ensure that no eligible person is left out.

Maralkar said the draft electoral roll will be uploaded on the official website and displayed at other public places to ensure wider dissemination and enable people to verify their details.

He directed officials to ensure the availability of Polling Station Officers at designated locations as well as in the field, along with sufficient stationery and other materials required for the process. Help desks with dedicated phone numbers will also be established to assist the public.

The CEO also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil to ensure smooth implementation of the entire process and emphasised maximum enrolment of eligible voters.