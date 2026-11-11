Ladakh MP Seeks Postponement Of LAHDC Polls, Urges Amit Shah To Hold Elections In May

Leh/Jammu, Nov 11: Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Haneefa on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to postpone the proposed elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), citing harsh winter conditions, seasonal migration of residents and students, and inadequate time for revision of electoral rolls.

In a detailed representation, Haneefa asked the home minister to reschedule the elections, preferably after May, when weather conditions would be more conducive and maximum voter participation could be ensured.

The MP said similar concerns had been conveyed to the lieutenant governor of Ladakh and the UT administration.

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The administration has completed delimitation of 100 constituencies across Ladakh's eight districts and approved 33 per cent reservations for women.

The final electoral rolls are due on November 10. However, no schedule for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections has been announced so far.

Highlighting the geographical and climatic challenges of the high-altitude region, Haneefa said severe cold, heavy snowfall and road blockages during winter could disrupt transportation and make several remote villages inaccessible, creating difficulties for voters, particularly senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

He pointed out that seasonal migration of the local population to warmer regions, including Jammu, Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru, could prevent a substantial section of registered voters from returning to their constituencies to exercise their franchise.

The MP also drew attention to the migration of students to different parts of the country for higher education and competitive examination coaching, including NEET, JEE and civil services preparation, particularly during late November and early December.

Another major concern raised in the representation was the reportedly short 4-day period provided for revision and publication of electoral rolls for the LAHDC elections.

Haneefa noted that preparation and revision of electoral rolls required adequate time for verification, public participation, correction of errors and disposal of objections, and questioned the haste in an exercise forming the foundation of free and fair elections.

Emphasising that his representation was not against elections or the democratic process, the MP said the objective was to ensure that every eligible voter got an equal opportunity to participate.

"I sincerely hope the Home Minister will consider these genuine concerns and take appropriate action in the larger interest of Ladakh and reschedule the elections, preferably after May. Elections must ensure the participation of every eligible voter. The democratic rights of Ladakhis must not be compromised," his letter read.

Haneefa has also urged the Election Commission to postpone the proposed elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in eight districts, citing harsh winter conditions, snowfall, difficult terrain and problems of accessibility.

In a representation to Shah, Haneefa said the Election Commission should take elected and public representatives, recognised political parties and other stakeholders into confidence before proceeding with the forthcoming elections.

"We strongly believe that the Election Commission should take the elected and public representatives, recognised political parties and other stakeholders into confidence before proceeding with the forthcoming LAHDC elections. Conduct of general elections in the UT of Ladakh", he said.

Through a notification dated November 9, the Union Territory administration notified the general elections to LAHDCs in eight districts through notification dated November 9.

Emphasising Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic conditions, the MP said, "Ladakh is not an ordinary geographical region. Its difficult terrain, extreme climatic conditions, seasonal migration and educational circumstances require special consideration while taking decisions concerning elections."

He said the people of Ladakh had a deep emotional attachment to their land, villages and democratic institutions, adding that every citizen, whether from a remote village or temporarily staying outside Ladakh, deserved an equal opportunity to participate in choosing their representatives.

"We sincerely believe that conducting elections merely to meet an administrative timeline cannot be more important than ensuring genuine public participation, transparency and the credibility of the democratic process," Haneefa said.

"An election is not meaningful simply because polling takes place; it is meaningful when every eligible citizen gets a fair and reasonable opportunity to cast their vote," he added.

Making an earnest appeal for postponement of the proposed elections, the MP urged the authorities to take the concerns seriously and ensure that an appropriate decision was taken in the larger public interest and in the spirit of democracy. (Agencies)