Ladakh MP Assures Full Support To Flash-Flood Hit Kargil

KARGIL/JAMMU, July 22: Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa on Wednesday expressed grief over the widespread devastation caused by flash floods and landslides in Kargil district, and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to property, agricultural land, livestock and public infrastructure across several parts of Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday.

"Deeply saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the recent flash floods and landslides across Kargil district, particularly in Tsangra, Shakar Chiktan, Yokma Kharboo, Sankoo, Bhagdham, Karkitchoo, Latoo, Silmo, Choskore and other affected areas", the MP said on X.

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He said his team, along with the elected councillors, visited the affected villages to assess the ground situation and express solidarity with the victims.

The MP appreciated the efforts of the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), police, Army and other frontline workers for carrying out rescue and restoration operations.

Haneefa assured the people that he would extend every possible assistance, including through the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and pursue additional financial support from the government, wherever permissible, for restoration of public infrastructure and rehabilitation of affected families.

He urged the authorities to restore road connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation channels, electricity and other essential public services on priority.

The MP also called for a comprehensive assessment of damage to public infrastructure, houses, shops, agricultural land, crops, orchards, livestock and other private properties without delay.

He stressed that adequate compensation, relief and rehabilitation assistance should be provided to every affected family in accordance with the applicable disaster relief norms.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted. I assure the people of Kargil that I will continue to pursue every possible support from the government to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction," Haneefa said.