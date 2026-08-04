Ladakh 'Living Example' Of Civil-Military Synergy: LG Saxena

LEH, Aug 4: Ladakh is a "living example" of civil-military synergy, where the civil administration and the Indian Army work in close coordination to strengthen national security, accelerate border-area development and improve public welfare, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Tuesday.

The LG was interacting with 49 Colonel-ranked all-services military officers attending the Higher Command Course–55 at the Army War College, Mhow, during their visit to Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the future senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, Saxena said Ladakh stands as a unique example of how civil administration and the Armed Forces can work together in the service of the nation.