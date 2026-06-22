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Home / Latest News / Ladakh LG Vinai Saxena Lays Foundation Stone For Two High-Altitude Flower Fields In Leh

Ladakh LG Vinai Saxena Lays Foundation Stone For Two High-Altitude Flower Fields In Leh

LEH, Jun 22: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for two high-altitude flower fields in Leh as a major initiative aimed at diversifying the Union Territory's biodiversity, enhancing farmers' incomes and creating new livelihood...

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Daily Excelsior
08:23 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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LEH, Jun 22: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for two high-altitude flower fields in Leh as a major initiative aimed at diversifying the Union Territory's biodiversity, enhancing farmers' incomes and creating new livelihood opportunities through floriculture.

The two flower fields at Choglamsar and Stakna in Leh will be the first such high-altitude projects in the country, a spokesperson of Lok Bhavan said.

He said the Choglamsar Park is spread over an area of 92,687 square metres, and the Floriculture Project at the School of Agriculture Science and Technology, University of Ladakh, Stakna, is spread over 1.02 lakh square metres of land.

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