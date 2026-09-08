Ladakh LG Saxena Gets Additional Charge Of J&K; To Administer Oath To HC Chief Justice

New Delhi/Leh, Sep 8: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was given additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday during the "absence, on leave" of incumbent Manoj Sinha, with Saxena's new assignment beginning with administering the oath of office to new chief justice of the high court.

This is for the first time since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019 that an LG of the region will administer the oath of office to the chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Officials said Sinha, who took charge as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2020, is currently in the United States. He addressed the IIT (BHU) Global Alumni Meet in Chicago on Monday.

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"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

On September 5, President Murmu appointed Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, as Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court. He will succeed Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice since June 2.

The swearing-in ceremony for Justice Bhati will take place at 11 am at the Convention Centre in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Traditionally, the Jammu and Kashmir LG has administered the oath of office to a newly appointed chief justice of the High Court. However, this time, Ladakh LG Saxena has been designated to administer the oath to Justice Bhati, marking a first for the Union Territory.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Bhati's name for Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court on August 31.

Earlier this month, a regulation for a permanent bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Union Territory came into effect, a moved described by Saxena as a "historic step" towards bringing the justice delivery system closer to the people of Himalayan region.

The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, which was promulgated by the President on August 27, 2026, provides for a dedicated bench of the High Court to sit directly within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"The regulation, which provides for a Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to sit in the Union Territory of Ladakh, has come into force from Saturday (September 5) onwards," an official notification had stated.