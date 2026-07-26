Ladakh LG Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes, Says Their Legacy Will Inspire Generations

Leh, Jul 26: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, saying their unparalleled courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation will continue to inspire generations.

Saxena joined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and senior military officers in laying wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory in the war.

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"It was an absolute honour to lay a wreath and pay homage to the martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, on the solemn occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"The entire nation bows to the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers who protected the pride and dignity of our motherland during Operation Vijay in 1999," the Lt Governor said on X.

He said the unwavering spirit displayed by the soldiers in the face of adversity continues to serve as a timeless inspiration, reminding every citizen of the sacred duty to uphold the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

"The legacy of our bravehearts continues to inspire us forever," the Lt Governor said.