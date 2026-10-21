Ladakh LG Orders Withdrawal Of Cases Against 10 More Individuals In Leh Violence

LEH, Oct 21: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals booked in connection with 2025 Leh violence.

With the latest decision, a total of 55 persons booked in 87 cases have been given reprieve over the past three months.

Cases stem from an outbreak of violence on September 24 last year during a protest for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.