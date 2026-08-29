Ladakh LG orders crackdown on food safety violations; warns 8,800 FBOs

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH/JAMMU, Aug 28: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a strict crackdown on food safety violations across the Union Territory of Ladakh, warning nearly 8,800 food business operators (FBOs) of stringent action, including penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh and imprisonment in serious cases, officials said.

The directive, aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with statutory food safety standards, was issued by the administration on the directions of Saxena.

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Ladakh has 428 FSSAI licence holders and 8,355 FSSAI registration holders, they said.

The administration has made it mandatory for all FBOs to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and ensure that food manufactured, processed, stored, transported, distributed or sold in Ladakh is safe, wholesome and conforms to prescribed standards, they said.

“Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a fundamental responsibility towards the health and well-being of every citizen. Every Food Business Operator must ensure that the food served to our people is safe, hygienic and of the prescribed standard. There will be zero tolerance for any such violations that put public health at risk,” Saxena said.

He, however, stressed that enforcement would remain fair, transparent and firmly grounded in law.

All restaurants, hotels, eateries and other food businesses have been prohibited from manufacturing, storing or selling food that is unsafe, sub-standard, misbranded, adulterated, contaminated or beyond its shelf life or expiry date.

The FBOs have been directed to obtain and prominently display valid FSSAI licences or registrations, maintain prescribed hygiene and sanitary standards, prevent cross-contamination, ensure safe storage of food and raw materials, maintain appropriate temperature and cold-chain conditions, use potable water and ensure proper waste disposal and pest control.

They have also been asked to use food-grade equipment, utensils and packaging material, maintain records and documentation, procure ingredients from reliable and legal sources and comply with applicable labelling requirements.

Licensed FBOs must maintain and implement an appropriate Food Safety Management System (FSMS), while food handlers are required to maintain high standards of personal hygiene and undergo appropriate food safety and hygiene training.

The Food Safety Department has been instructed to intensify inspections, sampling and analysis of food, and undertake seizure or detention of food articles, prohibition on sale or distribution of unsafe food and suspension or cancellation of licences wherever legally warranted.

Under the prescribed penalties, selling food not conforming to the nature, substance or quality demanded can attract a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh, while sub-standard food can invite a penalty of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Misbranded food can attract a penalty of up to Rs 3 lakh, while misleading advertisements and furnishing false information can invite penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Possession of adulterants can attract a penalty of up to Rs 2 lakh where the adulterant is not injurious to health and up to Rs 10 lakh where it is injurious to health.

Unhygienic or unsanitary processing or manufacturing can attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh, while failure to comply with directions of a Food Safety Officer can result in a penalty of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Manufacturing, storing, selling or distributing unsafe food can attract imprisonment and fines depending on whether the violation results in injury, grievous injury or death.

Interfering with seized food or items can invite imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, while obstructing, impersonating, threatening or assaulting a Food Safety Officer can attract imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Carrying out a food business without the required licence can attract a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.