Ladakh LG Notifies LAHDC Amendment Regulation, Paves Way For Councils In 8 Districts

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 20: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena has notified the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, with effect from October 19, paving the way for the creation of autonomous hill development councils in all eight districts of the Union Territory, including the newly created Sankoo district.

In a post on X, Saxena said the regulation had been implemented within six days of the Union Cabinet’s approval on October 14 and its promulgation by President Droupadi Murmu on October 16.

The amended regulation rationalises the number of constituencies in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), replacing the earlier provision of 26 seats in each council with a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats.

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It also provides for the nomination of four members from women and unrepresented communities to promote inclusivity and broaden participation in local governance.

Saxena said the regulation would strengthen grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusive governance across Ladakh.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the regulation, describing it as a landmark step towards strengthening local democratic institutions in the Union Territory.