Ladakh LG lays foundation stones for 2 water bodies under ‘Him Sarovar’

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 17: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena laid the foundation stones for two water bodies, with a combined storage capacity of approximately 60–70 lakh litres, under Project ‘Him Sarovar’ at Barchay and Apati in Sodh Tehsil of Kargil district, taking a significant step towards addressing the acute water crisis faced by local communities and strengthening water security in the region.

Water scarcity in Sodh Tehsil has severely affected agriculture and rural livelihoods, forcing some residents to migrate from their villages. The new water bodies are expected to improve water availability, support agricultural sustainability and help revive village life.

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During his previous visit to the area on September 2, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor had witnessed first-hand the acute water shortage and its adverse impact on local agriculture and livelihoods. Taking immediate cognizance of the situation, he had directed the district administration to identify potential water sources, including nearby glacier streams, that could be channelised to ensure a more dependable water supply to the villages.

The project envisages channelising nearby glacier streams to meet local water requirements, ensuring a more reliable water supply for agricultural activities and rural households. The Lieutenant Governor directed that the two reservoirs, with a combined storage capacity of approximately 60–70 lakh litres, should be completed by the end of November.

Emphasizing the importance of water security for agriculture and rural development, Saxena directed Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, to take the necessary measures to ensure adequate irrigation water for the people of the concerned areas. He stressed that effective water conservation and management are essential for protecting livelihoods, sustaining agricultural activities and securing the long-term development of rural communities.

During the programme, Yourbaltak Councillor, Manzoor Hussain also submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting key developmental and public welfare issues concerning the constituency. The Lt Governor assured residents that the Administration would examine and address their genuine concerns on priority.

The event was attended by the Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Mohd Hanifa Jan; Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra; elected representatives, councilors, senior officers and other dignitaries from the area.