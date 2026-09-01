Ladakh LG lays foundation for 30 Smart Bus Shelters in Leh, Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 31: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, here today laid the foundation stone for 30 Smart Bus Shelters—15 each in Leh and Kargil.

A statement said the facilities are designed keeping in view the region’s challenging climatic conditions and the needs of students, senior citizens, women, working people and daily commuters who often have to wait for busses in the open during the harsh winter months.

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The Smart Bus Shelters will incorporate modern passenger information and safety facilities, with GPS-enabled passenger information display systems, LED displays, GPS-based bus tracking and real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA), enabling the passengers to access information about bus routes and expected arrival times, it said.

Further, the CCTV surveillance, SOS/emergency buttons, first-aid kits, emergency oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers will enhance the passenger safety.

Tactile tiles and accessible movement have also been provided for the visually impaired and other passengers, making the facilities more inclusive.

A key feature of the project is its solar-powered design, with each bus shelter having a 2 KW solar PV system, battery storage and a hybrid inverter.

The solar energy will be used to power Wi-Fi, passenger information displays and other essential facilities, thereby reducing dependence on grid electricity and helping lower operational costs.

The shelters will also reflect Ladakhi architectural character, combining modern technology with local identity and heritage.

LG VK Saxena said the project is not merely about constructing bus shelters, but about creating safe, comfortable, technology-enabled and suitable public transport infrastructure suited to the region’s unique environment.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assisting the UT in creating modern infrastructure and improved public facilities in Ladakh in line with the aspirations of the people.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people of Ladakh to take ownership of the facilities and cooperate with the administration in keeping them clean, well-maintained and functional.