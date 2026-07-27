Ladakh LG Inaugurates 70 Public Libraries; Hails Move As Step Towards Enlightened, Educated UT

Kargil, Jul 27: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today dedicated 70 public libraries to the people of Ladakh, including 35 libraries in Leh district and 35 in Kargil district, while physically inaugurating a public library at Trespone in TSG block, marking a major milestone in strengthening educational infrastructure and promoting a culture of reading and lifelong learning across the Union Territory.

Chairman/ CEC LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon along with Executive Councillors and senior govt officials were present during the inauguration.

These public libraries have been equipped with modern facilities, including heating systems suited to Ladakh's harsh climatic conditions, computers, well-stocked bookshelves and dedicated reading spaces. These facilities are aimed at providing students with a peaceful and resource-rich environment to prepare for competitive examinations, pursue higher education and build successful professional careers without having to leave their communities.

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Addressing the gathering, L-G Saxena stated that the inauguration of the libraries signifies not merely the opening of buildings but the beginning of a movement towards a more enlightened, educated and empowered Ladakh. He observed that while roads, bridges and other physical infrastructure are essential for development, institutions that nurture intellect, creativity and character are equally important in building a progressive society.

The Lieutenant Governor described the initiative as an excellent example of inter-departmental convergence aimed at investing in Ladakh's greatest asset—its human capital—and expressed confidence that the libraries would emerge as vibrant centres of learning through active community participation.

"These public libraries are an investment in the future of Ladakh. They will provide our youth with access to knowledge, modern learning facilities and opportunities to prepare for competitive examinations and higher education. I am confident these libraries will become vibrant centres of innovation, research, community engagement and lifelong learning, empowering every young mind to realise its full potential," L-G Saxena said.

Calling upon communities to actively support the initiative, the Lieutenant Governor urged parents, teachers, Village Education Committees, civil society organisations and citizens to treat the libraries as their own institutions by protecting, enriching and keeping them active throughout the year through reading circles, career guidance sessions, literary events and community learning programmes. He encouraged students to make the libraries their second home, to read beyond textbooks, and to develop critical thinking, creativity, and confidence to compete at the national level.