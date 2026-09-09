Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was today given additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir during the "absence, on leave" of incumbent Manoj Sinha.

Sinha, who took charge as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2020, is currently in the US on an official visit, official sources said.

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"The President of India is pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Meanwhile, for the first time since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019, its Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, will administer the oath of office to Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on September 9, highly placed official sources.

The ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Convention Centre in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

On September 5, President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Justice Bhati, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, as Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

He will succeed Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice since June 2.

Traditionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor has administered the oath of office to a newly appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. However, this time, Ladakh Lt Governor Saxena has been designated to administer the oath to Justice Bhati, marking a first for the Union Territory.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Bhati's name for Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on August 31. Justice Bhati is a senior Judge with extensive judicial experience. He was elevated to the Bench on November 16, 2016.