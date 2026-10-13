Ladakh LG Chairs First Meeting Of Advisory Council, Calls For Urgent Glacier Protection

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 13: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday stressed the urgent need to protect Ladakh’s fragile glaciers from the impacts of global warming as he chaired the first meeting of the Advisory Council of the Union Territory.

The recently formed Advisory Council, headed by the lieutenant governor, was convened to deliberate on ongoing major developmental projects and review key initiatives across Ladakh, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said.

Detailed discussions covered critical areas, including long-term water security, agricultural sustainability, local employment, tourism promotion, heritage conservation, Pashmina development, sea buckthorn promotion, major infrastructure projects, administrative reforms, among others, he said. (Agencies)