Ladakh LG Calls On President Murmu

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on X.

"Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.