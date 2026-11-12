Ladakh LG Calls On President Murmu
NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on X. "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Shri Vinai Kumar...
NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The President's office shared a picture of the meeting on X.
"Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.
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