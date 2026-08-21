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Home / Todays story / Ladakh LG calls on PM

Ladakh LG calls on PM

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the progress of key developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects as well as the implementation of central welfare schemes in the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:01 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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LG Ladakh V K Saxena in a meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Aug 20:

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the progress of key developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects as well as the implementation of central welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

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In a message on X, Saxena said he was extremely grateful to the Prime Minister for his vision, constant guidance and support for the inclusive and sustainable development of Ladakh.

"It was indeed an honour to call on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and brief him on the progress of key developmental initiatives, infrastructure projects and the implementation of central welfare schemes in UT of Ladakh," Saxena said. (PTI)

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