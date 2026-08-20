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Home / Latest News / Ladakh LG Calls On PM Modi

Ladakh LG Calls On PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the progress of key developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects as well as the implementation of central welfare schemes in...

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Daily Excelsior
03:32 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the progress of key developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects as well as the implementation of central welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

In a message on X, Saxena said he was extremely grateful to the prime minister for his vision, constant guidance and support for the inclusive and sustainable development of Ladakh.

"It was indeed an honour to call on Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji and brief him on the progress of key developmental initiatives, infrastructure projects and the implementation of central welfare schemes in UT of Ladakh," Saxena said.

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