Ladakh LG approves over 3-fold enhancement in emoluments of Nambardars

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 21: In a landmark decision that ensures the financial security of Nambardars (village heads) and recognizes their vital role in governance at the grassroot in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved enhancement of the monthly emoluments of Nambardars from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 per month, a substantial increase of over 233 per cent.

This enhancement, the first in the last 10 years; i.e. since 2016, will benefit 247 Nambardars, locally known as Gobas, across the Union Territory. Saxena said this move, apart from financially supporting the Nambardars, will strengthen participatory governance in Ladakh, which is crucial for sustainable and inclusive development in Ladakh.

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The decision addresses a long-standing concern of the Nambardars (Gobas) for enhancement of their emoluments. During his visits to different villages across Ladakh, Saxena had been receiving representations from the Nambardars regarding increasing their emoluments.

It may be noted that Nambardars (Gobas) occupy a key position at the grassroots level and serve as a bridge between the Government and villagers. Their regular engagement with villagers enables them to communicate local requirements to the administration while also helping people understand and access various Government initiatives.

The LG emphasized that the enhancement in emoluments is, therefore, intended not only to provide greater financial support but also to acknowledge the responsibilities shouldered by Gobas in supporting administrative outreach, development activities and effective implementation of Government programmes at the village level.

"The enhancement from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 per month recognizes the responsibilities and long-standing demand of Nambardars. I am confident this step will further strengthen their role in ensuring that development programmes, welfare schemes and government services reach every household in a timely and effective manner," said Saxena.

The revised emoluments have been fixed under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Act, 1972 and the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, as applicable to the Union Territory of Ladakh. The revised emoluments will come into force from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.