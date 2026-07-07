Ladakh LG approves interim land-use norms, eases rules for small plots within municipal limits

LEH: (Jul 7) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday approved an interim land-use regulatory framework allowing the use of plots up to two kanals within Municipal Committee limits for residential, commercial, industrial or mixed-use purposes without prior approval.

However, prohibited activities without prior approval include Red and Orange category industries in commercial areas; Red, Orange and Green category industries, slaughterhouses, commercial animal rearing, stone quarries, storage of inflammable materials, and burial grounds or crematoria in residential and mixed-use areas, an official spokesperson said.

The approved framework was aimed at removing long-standing uncertainty over land use and ensuring that citizens do not face hardship in obtaining building permissions, in the absence of notified Master Plans in Ladakh, he said.