Ladakh LG approves draft Recruitment Rules for 129 Jr Scale posts

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 14: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the draft Recruitment Rules for 129 Junior Scale posts across 15 departments and services of the Ladakh UT Administration, paving the way for structured recruitment and promotion to these Group ‘B’ Gazetted positions.

The proposed rules will provide eligible officers serving in feeder cadres a defined pathway to higher Junior Scale posts after completion of the prescribed qualifying service. The rules cover posts in the General Administration Department, Cooperative, Employment, Excise & Taxation, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Industries & Commerce, Information, Labour, Rural Development, Revenue, Social Welfare, Tourism and Transport departments/services.

Advertisement

The move follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amendment dated September 9, 2026, which empowered the LG of Ladakh to frame rules for Group ‘B’ Gazetted services and posts, including those forming part of common cadres such as JKAS. Such posts were earlier outside the rule-making powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

Under the proposed recruitment pattern, several services will have 50 per cent posts filled through direct recruitment and 50 per cent through promotion. Of the 129 posts, 79 have been identified for direct recruitment and 50 for promotion.

Saxena said the rules would provide deserving officers in feeder cadres a clear and structured avenue for career progression, while direct recruitment would bring fresh talent into the administration.

The draft rules will now be placed in the public domain for 30 days in accordance with DoPT guidelines, inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders. After examination of the feedback and necessary modifications, the final proposals will be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consultation/approval, as applicable, before notification.