Ladakh Law Department Transfers 16 Newly Appointed Law Officers
LEH, Sep 2: The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration’s Department of Law and Justice has issued an order transferring and deputing 16 newly appointed Associate Law Officers and Junior Law Officers to various departments and directorates in Leh and Kargil....
LEH, Sep 2: The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration’s Department of Law and Justice has issued an order transferring and deputing 16 newly appointed Associate Law Officers and Junior Law Officers to various departments and directorates in Leh and Kargil.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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