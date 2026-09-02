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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Law Department Transfers 16 Newly Appointed Law Officers

Ladakh Law Department Transfers 16 Newly Appointed Law Officers

LEH, Sep 2: The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration’s Department of Law and Justice has issued an order transferring and deputing 16 newly appointed Associate Law Officers and Junior Law Officers to various departments and directorates in Leh and Kargil....

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Daily Excelsior
05:45 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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LEH, Sep 2: The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration’s Department of Law and Justice has issued an order transferring and deputing 16 newly appointed Associate Law Officers and Junior Law Officers to various departments and directorates in Leh and Kargil.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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