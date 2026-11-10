Ladakh Labour Court Asks HIAL To Reinstate Sacked New Mother, Pay Rs 3 Lakh Compensation

LEH, Nov 10: The Assistant Labour Commissioner of Leh has proposed the reinstatement of Amina Khatoon, a former purchase manager at Sheshyon Innovations Private Limited, an enterprise arm of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The proposed settlement also includes Rs 3.06 lakh in maternity benefits following Khatoon's complaint over denial of maternity leave and termination of her services in 2024 without prior notice.

The matter was taken up for the final hearing on November 7 in the presence of Khatoon and HIAL CEO and Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali Angmo, an official said on Tuesday.

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During the proceedings, Khatoon raised grievances over the non-sanctioning of maternity leave, non-payment of admissible maternity benefits and termination of her services without issuance of any prior notice.

According to the proceedings, both parties expressed willingness to explore an amicable settlement through mutual discussions.

As part of the proposed settlement, the labour court asked the respondent company to reinstate Khatoon to her former position or an equivalent post, with continuity of service, taking into consideration that her services were terminated without prior notice and without following the applicable procedure.

The proposed settlement also includes maternity benefits equivalent to 26 weeks, amounting to Rs 3,03,212, subject to statutory eligibility and verification, besides Rs 3,500 as maternity medical bonus.

The respondent company has been given until November 26 to comply with the proposed settlement. In case of failure to do so, the settlement will be treated as unsuccessful and the matter will proceed in accordance with law.

In that eventuality, the court said Khatoon's additional claim of Rs 50,000 as compensation, over and above the proposed settlement amount, will also be considered. (AGENCIES)