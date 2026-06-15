Ladakh L-G Plants 'India-Mongolia Friendship Tree' At Lok Niwas

LEH, Jun 15: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday planted a sapling named 'India-Mongolia friendship tree' at Lok Niwas here as a symbol of shared spiritual and cultural heritage between both nations.

Saxena recently led an Indian delegation to Mongolia and returned with the sacred relics of two great disciples of Lord Buddha from Ulaanbaatar to New Delhi following a 10-day exposition in the East Asian nation.

“It was an honour to plant a sapling of ‘Mongolian Larch Tree’ at Lok Niwas in Ladakh, as a living symbol of shared spiritual and cultural heritage between India and Mongolia,” the LG said in a post on X.

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He said the sapling was presented to him by the Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, as a token of goodwill on behalf of the people of Mongolia, on the conclusion of the sacred exposition of the Relics of Lord Buddha's disciples on June 10.

“The sapling, named as ‘India–Mongolia Friendship Tree’, embodies the deeprooted cultural, spiritual and diplomatic ties between our two nations. As the tree grows, may it stand tall as a testament to our shared values of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, inspiring future generations to cherish and strengthen the friendship between India and Mongolia,” Saxena said.