Ladakh Issues Revised Guidelines For Admission To MBBS, BDS Seats Under Central Pool

LEH/JAMMU, Sept 22: The Ladakh administration today issued revised guidelines for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the Central pool, following the formation of seven new districts in the Union territory, officials said.

The guidelines were issued by the health and medical education department with the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, an official spokesman said.

He said the UT administration has decided to amend the existing guidelines and introduce a single merit list for admission to Central pool MBBS/Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats.

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Under the existing system introduced in 2021, candidates are considered under different categories and admitted through a roster system.

The categories include reserved and unreserved candidates, Leh and Kargil districts, and male and female candidates, besides other categories prescribed under the existing guidelines.

With the issuance of the new guidelines, the existing system of separate categories and roster shall be discontinued, the spokesman said, adding that a single merit list shall be maintained irrespective of the domicile district, sex, or reserved or unreserved status of the candidates.

Admission to the allotted medical and dental colleges shall be made strictly on the basis of NEET merit/ranking and the choices exercised by the eligible candidates, he said.

For the academic year 2026-27, the spokesman said, the Centre has allotted seven MBBS and two BDS seats to Ladakh under the Central pool.

The seven MBBS seats have been allotted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; LLRM Medical College, Meerut; Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi; RSDKS Government Medical College, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh; Dumka Medical College, Jharkhand; MLB Medical College, Jhansi (UP); and Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg, Chhattisgarh.

The two BDS seats have been allotted to KG Dental College, Lucknow; and Government Dental College, Indore.

A period of seven days shall be provided to all the eligible candidates having a valid NEET ranking to apply for the Central pool MBBS/BDS seats through the official Ladakh NIC portal, the spokesman said.

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