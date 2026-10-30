Ladakh Hill Council elections likely in Mar-Apr next year

Delimitation to be followed by reservation

Notification for Municipal polls issued

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 29: Elections to all eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils are expected to be held in March-April next year following completion of delimitation and reservation of seats after the weather opens up in mountainous Union Territory (UT) following extreme winter conditions from December to February while the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ladakh today issued formal notification for Municipal polls scheduled to be held on November 21.

Panchayat polls are also being held on November 21 in Ladakh.

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Sources told the Excelsior that draft delimitation of constituencies for all eight Hill Councils has been published and list of seats for every Hill Council is likely to be released after few days which will be followed by reservation of seats.

However, with process of Municipal and Panchayat elections already going on, the Hill Council elections may get delayed and by then weather will turn unpleasant in the entire Union Territory of Ladakh, majority of which witnesses several degrees minus temperature during the winters.

``The next feasible time for conduct of elections to the Hill Councils will be in March-April when weather becomes normal for undertaking such an exercise,'' the sources said, adding by then all necessary formalities like delimitation and reservation of seats will be completed.

The Central Government and the UT administration have already notified powers of the Hill Councils, which have been described as ``inadequate and less'' from the previous two Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

This will be the first election to newly constituted Hill Development Councils. Previously, there were two districts in Ladakh---Leh and Kargil and both had the Councils. With the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) creating six more districts, all eight districts have now got the Councils.

Under the new structure notified under the LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation 2026, Leh Council will have 22 constituencies, Kargil 21, Sankoo 13, Changthang 10, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar nine each, and Drass seven. There has been a provision for nomination of four Councilors in each Council from among the women and unrepresented communities of the district.

Meanwhile, CEO Ladakh Rahul Sharma today issued formal notification for elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil, comprising 38 wards. The polling will be held on November 21.

The electoral rolls for the Leh Municipal Committee, comprising 21 wards, and the Kargil Municipal Committee, comprising 17 wards, have been prepared and published, the notification said, adding the last date for filing nominations is November 5, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on November 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 9, which is also the date for the allotment of election symbols and publication of the list of contesting candidates.

Polling, if required, will be held on November 21, from 8 am to 5 pm in all wards of both Municipal Committees, it said.

There are 21 Wards in Leh Municipality and 17 Wards in Kargil Municipality.

Panchayat polls, for which a notification has already been issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) Ladakh, will also be held on November 21. There are 193 Panchayats in Ladakh---98 in Kargil and 95 in Leh.

Panchayat and Municipal elections were last held in Ladakh in November 2018 when it was part of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. Both the bodies completed their five year term in November 2023. Ladakh was made a Union Territory in Oct. 2019 after being bifurcated from Jammu and Kashmir. Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh are being held with a delay of three years while these polls have still not been held in Jammu and Kashmir.