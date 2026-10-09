Ladakh Grants Notional Pay Upgradation To Clerical Cadre Employees With Effect From 1996

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 9: The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has granted the benefit of upgraded pay levels under SRO-333 of 2018 to eligible Clerical Cadre employees — Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Head Assistants — on a notional basis with effect from January 1, 1996 in pursuance of the orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar Bench, dated December 12, 2024 and March 6, 2025.

However, no arrears or retrospective monetary benefits, including pay, allowances, pension, gratuity, leave encashment, commutation or NPS contribution, shall be admissible for any period prior to the date of issuance of the order, and the benefit shall be released only after the eligible employees or pensioners furnish an undertaking within 30 days confirming that they will not claim any arrears, with the notional fixation to be taken into account only for determining pay and consequential benefits from the date of the order, subject to the final outcome of any pending judicial proceedings.

See Order Copy Click Here......