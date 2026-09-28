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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Ladakh Govt Orders Posting Of 38 Newly Appointed Accounts Assistants

Ladakh Govt Orders Posting Of 38 Newly Appointed Accounts Assistants

JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the posting of 38 newly appointed Accounts Assistants (Group 'C', Non-Technical) across various departments in Leh and Kargil districts, with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
04:12 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/Leh, Sept 28: The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the posting of 38 newly appointed Accounts Assistants (Group 'C', Non-Technical) across various departments in Leh and Kargil districts, with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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