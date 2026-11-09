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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Hikes DA To 269% For Employees Under 6th Pay Commission

Ladakh Admin Hikes DA To 269% For Employees Under 6th Pay Commission

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 9: The Ladakh Administration has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Government employees continuing to draw their salaries under the 6th Pay Commission from 262 per cent to 269 per cent of basic pay. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
03:49 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Nov 9: The Ladakh Administration has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Government employees continuing to draw their salaries under the 6th Pay Commission from 262 per cent to 269 per cent of basic pay.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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