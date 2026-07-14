Ladakh Govt bans use of chemical fertilizers in UT

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 13: The Government of Union Territory of Ladakh has prohibited the procurement, distribution, sale and use of chemical / synthetic fertilizers in the UT for agricultural purposes.

An official order issued by the Govt of Ladakh today said that Union Territory Govt has been actively promoting organic agriculture in view of its unique ago-ecological conditions, traditional farming practices, and low dependence on ago-chemicals.

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With the objective to develop Ladakh as certified organic region, the Administrative of the Union Territory of Ladakh has imposed ban on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical fertilizers for agricultural practices in the UT.