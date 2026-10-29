Ladakh Gears Up For Municipal Elections In Leh And Kargil

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 29: The Chief Electoral Officer of UT Ladakh has announced General Elections to constitute new bodies for the Municipal Committees of Leh (21 wards) and Kargil (17 wards), following the final publication of revised electoral rolls on October 22, 2026.

According to the election schedule, candidates can file their nominations until November 5, 2026, with scrutiny on November 6 and the last date for withdrawal on November 9, 2026.

Voting, if necessary, will be held on November 21, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the entire election process will conclude by November 30, 2026.

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