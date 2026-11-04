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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Forms Procurement Committee To Buy Digital Gear For Police Stations And CWCs

Ladakh Forms Procurement Committee To Buy Digital Gear For Police Stations And CWCs

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 4: To comply with the Supreme Court's October 5, 2026 orders, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has set up a specialized Procurement Committee led by the Chief Secretary and Home Department Administrative Secretary. The panel, which includes...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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LEH/JAMMU, Nov 4: To comply with the Supreme Court's October 5, 2026 orders, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has set up a specialized Procurement Committee led by the Chief Secretary and Home Department Administrative Secretary. The panel, which includes the Director General of Police and a National Informatics Centre representative, is tasked with quickly buying digital hardware and internet equipment for all local police stations and Child Welfare Committees.

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