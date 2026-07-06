Ladakh forms District-level NCORD committees in five new districts
JAMMU, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has set up District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committees for its five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass....... Click here to see complete order ...
JAMMU, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has set up District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committees for its five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass.......
Click here to see complete order
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