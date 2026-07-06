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Home / Govt Orders / Ladakh forms District-level NCORD committees in five new districts

Ladakh forms District-level NCORD committees in five new districts

JAMMU, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has set up District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committees for its five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass....... Click here to see complete order ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:52 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Admin Issues New Recruitment Rules For Accounts Officer Posts

JAMMU, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has set up District Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committees for its five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass.......

Click here to see complete order

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