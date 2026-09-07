Ladakh Forms Committees For PHE/I&FC Works Above Rs 10 Crore

JAMMU, Sept 7: The Union Territory of Ladakh Administration has constituted Technical Sanction and Contract Committees for the Public Health Engineering (PHE)/I&FC Department to oversee major works.

The Technical Sanction Committee will accord technical sanction to detailed cost estimates for original works costing above Rs 10 crore, including special repairs, renovations, additions, alterations and improvements not covered under maintenance.

The Contract Committee will approve or allot contracts for various PHE/I&FC works costing above Rs 10 crore and up to Rs 40 crore.

Advertisement

It will also approve contracts for works costing above Rs 40 crore and up to Rs 100 crore, subject to prior approval of the Lieutenant Governor as per the delegated financial powers in the UT of Ladakh.

See Order Copy Click Here.....