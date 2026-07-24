Ladakh Finance Department Issues Guidelines To Speed Up Financial Decision-Making

LEH, July 23: The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued detailed guidelines defining the role and functions of Finance Officers posted in various Administrative Departments to ensure faster processing and disposal of financial proposals.

According to a circular issued by the department, Finance Officers will act as in-house financial advisers and assist Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Heads of Offices in exercising delegated financial powers.

The guidelines direct departments to avoid referring cases to the Finance Department where powers have already been delegated, reducing unnecessary delays.

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Finance Officers will also monitor budget utilization, expenditure, pending Utilization Certificates and audit observations.

However, proposals involving new projects, cases beyond delegated financial powers, relaxation of financial rules or matters requiring prior approval of the Finance Department or the Lieutenant Governor will continue to be referred to the Finance Department.

All departments have been instructed to strictly follow the new guidelines to ensure timely and efficient financial administration.

See Circular Click Here.....