Ladakh Finance Department Assigns Additional Charge To Two Accounts Officers

LEH, July 17: The Finance Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has assigned additional responsibilities to two Accounts Officers with immediate effect.

Under the order, Nawazesh Ali, Accounts Officer, Power Development Corporation, Leh, has been given the additional charge of CDDO RC Office, New Delhi, relieving Rigzin Chondol of the responsibility.

Meanwhile, Rigzin Chondol, Accounts Officer, University of Ladakh, has been assigned the additional charge of Accounts Officer in the Finance Department and will also look after the Health and Medical Education, Cooperatives, School Education, and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction departments.

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