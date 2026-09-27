Ladakh Festival: Traditional Archery Tournament held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 26: As part of the Ladakh Festival 2026, a three-day traditional archery tournament commenced today at Shenam Gongma Ground.

The event was inaugurated by Bhanu Prabha, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Ladakh, along with Tashi Dolma, Director, Tourism & Culture, Ladakh in the presence of Sanjit Rodrigues, Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, Ladakh and Mohd Taqi, Deputy Director, Tourism & Culture, Ladakh.

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The dignitaries lit the traditional lamp and participated in an introductory archery session.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by Muhammad Ali Tak, Assistant Director, Tourism Department Kargil; Tsering Tashi, DYSSO Leh; Abid Ali, DYSSO Kargil; and Lobzang Thokthok, president Traditional Archery Association, with its members, Lakzess Angmo, National Cyclist alongside prominent guests including national and international tourists and locals.

The tournament features competitive matches between all seven districts of Ladakh, bringing together 14 selected players (two from each district) instead of the previous format between local societies.

The matches were underway till last reports.

A handout stated that top three winners will be announced on September 27, and trophies and cash prizes will be presented on September 28, 2026.