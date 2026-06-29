Ladakh Enforces Strict Ban On Single-Use Plastics, Plastic Bottles; Violators Face Penalty

LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered strict enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUP), plastic water bottles and littering across the Union Territory to protect its fragile environment and promote sustainable tourism.

As per a circular issued by the General Administration Department, the use and procurement of plastic water bottles has been prohibited in all government offices, educational institutions, universities, boards, corporations and autonomous bodies, which have been directed to arrange reusable and eco-friendly drinking water facilities.

The use, sale, storage, distribution, transportation and supply of identified single-use plastic items, including plastic cutlery, straws, trays, thermocol decoration items, plastic flags, ear buds with plastic sticks and plastic or PVC banners below 100 microns, have also been banned.

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