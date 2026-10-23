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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Ladakh Election Commission Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Delimitation For Sham Hill Council

Ladakh Election Commission Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Delimitation For Sham Hill Council

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 23: The State Election Commission of Ladakh has released the draft delimitation proposal for constituencies in the newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Sham, and invited public suggestions and objections by November 2, 2026. See Notification Click...

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Daily Excelsior
11:24 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Oct 23: The State Election Commission of Ladakh has released the draft delimitation proposal for constituencies in the newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Sham, and invited public suggestions and objections by November 2, 2026.

See Notification Click Here....

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