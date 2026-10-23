Ladakh Election Commission Seeks Public Feedback On Draft Delimitation For Sham Hill Council
JAMMU/LEH, Oct 23: The State Election Commission of Ladakh has released the draft delimitation proposal for constituencies in the newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Sham, and invited public suggestions and objections by November 2, 2026. See Notification Click...
JAMMU/LEH, Oct 23: The State Election Commission of Ladakh has released the draft delimitation proposal for constituencies in the newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Sham, and invited public suggestions and objections by November 2, 2026.
See Notification Click Here....
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