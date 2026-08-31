Ladakh: Drug Peddler Detained, Car Of Another Smuggler Seized

Leh, Aug 31: A drug peddler was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and a car of another person allegedly linked to the illicit narcotics trade was seized in a first major action against drug crime in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

The action is part of the Ladakh Police's campaign against drugs and DGP Anand Jain's Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

Zahid Hussain, a resident of Ranbirpora village of Leh, was detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act on the basis of a dossier which highlighted his repeated involvement in narcotics-related FIRs, a police spokesperson said.

Hussain has been lodged in jail, he said.

In another case, the police seized a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to Tsering Nurbo, who was recently booked in a case under NDPS Act in Leh.

The car was allegedly used for transporting drugs, the spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)