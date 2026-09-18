Ladakh Designates Special Fast Track Courts For Public Examination Offenses
JAMMU, Sept 18: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, has officially designated the Courts of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Leh...
JAMMU, Sept 18: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, has officially designated the Courts of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Leh and Kargil as Special Fast Track Courts to handle offenses under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
See Notification Click Here.....
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