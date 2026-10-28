Ladakh CS Reviews Preparedness Ahead Of Nov 21 Panchayat, Municipal Polls

Leh/Jammu, Oct 28: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has reviewed preparations for the November 21 panchayat and municipal elections in the Union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Polling will be held for 193 panchayats, with the process to conclude by November 30. Municipal elections will be held in Leh and Kargil.

The last panchayat and municipal elections in Ladakh were held in 2018, and the terms of both expired in November 2023.

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Chairing a high-level meeting in Leh, Chief Secretary Kundra reviewed election preparedness, operational arrangements and logistical requirements, an official spokesperson said.

He said the chief secretary emphasised meticulous planning, inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth, secure and orderly conduct of the electoral process.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Anand Jain, Rural Development Department Secretary Nidhi Malik, Finance Secretary Tsewang Tharchin and Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Sharma.

Kundra reviewed the preparedness of the concerned departments at each stage of the election process, including nomination procedures, availability of election materials and ballot boxes, appointment and training of polling personnel, and preparation of polling party deployment schedules, the spokesperson said.

He stressed the need for daily monitoring of nominations and complaints, timely submission of election-related reports, and regular coordination with the concerned election authorities.

He also directed the officers to ensure that all prescribed election materials and polling kits are arranged and dispatched well in advance.

Taking stock of logistical challenges, particularly in remote and snow-bound areas, the chief secretary directed the officers to identify polling locations that may face accessibility issues and prepare appropriate contingency plans, the spokesperson said.

These plans should account for road and weather conditions, snow clearance, alternative routes, advance movement of polling parties wherever necessary, and adequate arrangements for food, heating, accommodation and communication, he said.

Kundra also underscored the need to assess transport requirements in advance to ensure that polling personnel reach their designated locations safely and on schedule.

The spokesperson said the meeting also discussed the identification and security of strong rooms and counting centres at district and block levels.

The chief secretary emphasised the need for secure storage of election materials, adequate security arrangements in coordination with the police department, and proper planning for the movement and deployment of polling parties.

He further reviewed arrangements relating to manpower rationalisation, deployment of teachers and other government personnel on election duty, training schedules, polling party dispatch, law and order, excise arrangements and coordination at border posts.

Kundra called for a coordinated, district-wise assessment of expenditure, logistical requirements and operational preparedness, along with timely finalisation of movement plans and reporting formats.