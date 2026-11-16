Ladakh CS Reviews Poll Preparedness For Upcoming Panchayat, Municipal And LAHDC Elections

Srinagar, Nov 16: Chief Secretary of the union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, on Monday reviewed the preparedness and election-related arrangements for the upcoming Panchayat, Municipal and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, directing all concerned departments and district administrations to ensure timely completion of logistical and other necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Despite opposition from several Ladakh groups, polling for Panchayat and Leh and Kargil Municipal Council elections in Ladakh is scheduled to be held on November 21, while elections to all eight LAHDCs, covering 100 constituencies across the union Territory, will be held on December 4.

A spokesperson of UT government said various election-related arrangements were also discussed, including the availability and management of ballot boxes, printing of ballot papers, arrangements concerning EVMs, installation of CCTV cameras at designated locations, heating facilities, transportation and other logistical requirements to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of timely completion of both physical and digital arrangements and directed the concerned departments and district administrations to ensure that all necessary facilities are put in place well in advance.

He also reviewed preparations concerning service voters, SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities, and arrangements for the counting of votes, including coordination regarding the counting date.

The Chief Secretary directed all concerned officers to maintain close coordination with the State Election Commission, strengthen district-level monitoring and ensure that all election-related arrangements are completed within the stipulated timelines for the smooth, free and fair conduct of the upcoming LAHDC elections in Ladakh.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the constituency-wise and district-wise status of nomination filing and enquired about the number of nominations received so far, the candidates who had collected nomination papers and the expected nominations in the coming days.

He directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to provide regular updates on nominations received in their respective districts and ensure close coordination with all stakeholders to facilitate the smooth completion of the nomination process.

The meeting was attended by the senior civil and police officers. (Agencies)