Ladakh cracks down on illegal off-roading in Pangong lake, other protected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 28: In a first-of-its-kind enforcement drive, the Ladakh administration has cracked down on illegal off-roading in ecologically sensitive areas, imposing a Rs 2 lakh penalty on four tourists for violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act, officials said.

The action, aimed at curbing environmental damage in Pangong lake and other protected wildlife habitats, comes as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena urged visitors to practise responsible and environmentally conscious tourism while exploring the Union Territory.

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On June 26, the Wildlife Department of Ladakh imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on four vehicles found violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the officials said.

They said the offending vehicle owners belonged to Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. They were fined for driving their cars illegally into the Pangong lake and other protected wildlife zones in Changthang and Nubra in the last few days.

The action reaffirms the administration's commitment to protecting Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and endangered wildlife, the officials said.

They said that while the cases of such illegal off-roading and stunts have been on the rise in recent times in Ladakh, it is for the first time that such strict penalty has been imposed on the miscreants.

In the instant cases, all four vehicles were impounded by the officials after a thorough investigation and the vehicles were released only after the penalty was paid, the officials said.

They said the action follows a series of violations detected by wildlife officials during routine patrolling and through social media surveillance and reported to the LG Secretariat. The violations were reported at four separate locations under the Leh Wildlife Division-Merak and Lukung along the ecologically sensitive shores of Pangong lake, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in Nubra Valley.

LG Saxena reiterated that while Ladakh warmly welcomes visitors from across the country and the world, tourists must be responsible and environmentally conscious.

He urged tourists, adventure enthusiasts and vehicle owners not to venture into protected wildlife habitats, as such activities disturb endangered species and damage fragile ecosystems and also harm the sanctity of the tourist places.

In the latest incident, the officials said that on June 23, wildlife staff detected a Mahindra Thar (Punjab registration number) being driven off-road near Merak into the waters of the Pangong lake. The driver had deliberately driven the vehicle into the water for stunt purposes, causing damage to critical wildlife habitat and polluting the lake.

The driver was found prima facie guilty under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and later, the vehicle was seized.

Similarly, on June 21, wildlife authorities acted swiftly after a video surfaced showing a Hyundai Creta (UP number) engaged in off-road driving near Lukung along Pangong lake within the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary. The vehicle was intercepted at Zingral, Changla Pass, the same day and impounded.