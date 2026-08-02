Ladakh Cooperatives Deptt, Changthang Pashmina growers organize interaction with CII

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 1: The Cooperatives Department, Union Territory of Ladakh, in coordination with the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society Ltd., organized a one-day interaction-cum-seminar with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), industrial representatives, textile entrepreneurs, traders, and buyers at Jammu today. The programme aimed to establish direct market linkages for Ladakh Pashmina and secure better returns for Changpa pastoralists.

The seminar witnessed active participation from members of the textile and handicrafts industry, who interacted with representatives of the Cooperative Society to explore opportunities for direct procurement of authentic GI-tagged Ladakh Pashmina. Discussions centred on quality assurance, branding, value addition, market expansion, and long-term business partnerships.

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Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner, Changthang, Nitish Rajora highlighted the significance of the Pashmina sector as the economic backbone of the Changthang region. He emphasized that direct engagement with industry would empower Changpa herders by ensuring transparent procurement, fair pricing, and sustainable livelihoods. He called upon industrial stakeholders to build long-term partnerships with the Cooperative Society and support the promotion of authentic Ladakh Pashmina in national and international markets.

Representatives of the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society briefed the participants about the Society's initiatives to strengthen procurement systems, improve quality standards, and enhance the income of Pashmina-producing families across Changthang. Members of CII and participating industrial representatives appreciated the quality of Ladakh Pashmina and expressed keen interest in developing direct sourcing arrangements and collaborative business models.

The interactive session concluded with an engaging discussion between buyers and producers, enabling both sides to exchange views on market expectations, product quality, and future cooperation.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Ladakh, reaffirmed the commitment of the Cooperatives Department, UT Ladakh, to strengthening market linkages for Ladakh Pashmina and ensuring that the benefits of value addition and market access reach the Changpa herders, who are the custodians of this unique natural fibre.